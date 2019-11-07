Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) mocked the media as a group of “kale and quinoa” eaters who look down upon those that eat “fried foods” in “real America,” Sunday.

During an interview with Fox News’ Mark Levin on Life, Liberty, and Levin, where the two discussed the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Gaetz declared, “I believe that far too many people in the Washington media have given up journalism, and instead have taken on the role of advocacy. They don’t believe that their job is to report on what is happening. They are trying to shape public opinion to be consistent with their worldview.”

“It’s a worldview where you eat nothing but kale and quinoa, where those of us who cling to our Bibles and our guns and our fried foods and real America are looked down upon,” Gaetz claimed, before comparing journalists to “pigeons, waiting for Adam Schiff to throw them a little bit of bird food.”

“And then they just go take it and fly off it with whatever narrative that he wants to spin,” he concluded.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]