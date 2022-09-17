Roland Martin Tells Tiffany Cross ‘Fundamental Problem’ With Democratic Party is ‘White Strategists’ Control the Money

Pundit and show host Roland S. Martin told MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross on Saturday that the biggest problem for Democrats electorally is that “White strategists” are running the party’s money and decision-making.

On Saturday’s Cross Connection, Cross spoke with Martin and her guests Terrance Woodbury of Hit Strategies and Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter about the Georgia race between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, as well as the idea of a “gender gap” among Democrat voters.

Martin, author of White Fear: How the Browning of America Is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds, pointed out that “Black men are the second most loyal voting bloc for the Democratic party,” after Black women. He argued the problem isn’t gender per se, but that the party doesn’t direct strategy toward that important constituency.

“So what you’re seeing are Black men who are saying you’re not paying attention to me, you’re ignoring what’s happening when it comes to economics you’re ignoring me when it comes to the critical issues,” he said. “And so what the Democratic Party has not done is create a specific strategy to target those individuals.”

Martin pointed out that Sen. Warnock only won by less than 100,00 votes last time, and said, “You should be trying to get every vote.”

“And I’m just going to go ahead and put it out here because someone has to say it,” he continued. “The fundamental problem with the Democratic Party is that White strategists are controlling the money, controlling the strategy.”

“Yes, African-Americans are having input,” said Martin. “But if you’re trying to win, you better listen to Black people. You better fund these initiatives. Otherwise, you’re going to lose and that gap is going to widen.”

Watch the clip above courtesy of The Cross Connection on MSNBC.

