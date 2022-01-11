Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R-AK) weighed in on the work ethics of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Vice President Kamala Harris during a segment on Fox News’ Primetime Monday night.

Palin, being interviewed by Rachel Campos-Duffy, was asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s recent response to critics, in which she said that Republicans are fostering “deranged sexual frustrations” about her.

Palin said that AOC’s comments were “pretty creepy, pretty junior high-ish creepy.”

The former governor argued that AOC only brings up sex as a tactic to distract from her shortcomings.

Palin had a lot to say on the topic of sex in politics, adding:

“Take this issue though with her suggestion of dating and, you know, attraction to someone and blaming her failures on that. That obsession with sex. Look how the liberals, Rachel, want to pound that into the public’s head that advertising who is attracted to who. What people do in… the privacy of their own bedrooms.”

“All those things that have to do with privacy and sex—the liberals, not the conservatives, are the ones who pound, pound, pound after that,” she added. “And obviously, it’s a tactic so that she doesn’t have to be held accountable.”

Camps-Duffy agreed, saying “It is a form of deflection” and argued she thinks it “also shows some deep-seated narcissism.”

The conversation then turned to Harris as well. Palin added, “Man, these fake feminists who bring the women’s movement back so far by channeling everything right on back to ‘Oh, it’s our gender.’ Doggone it, ‘People don’t like us because we’re female.'”

“It’s your work ethic. I’m really thankful that I was brought up in a place where gender truly has not mattered,” Palin concluded.

Palin had previously called AOC a “fake feminist,” saying on Fox in September, “She is such a fake feminist … She’s milking the whole female thing, and as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her.”

