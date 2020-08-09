Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offered a dismissive response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders in response to stalled coronavirus relief negotiations between congressional Democrats.

In a Sunday interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Schumer was asked if he would mount a legal challenge against Trump’s orders. Schumer deflected in order to make fun of Trump holding his ceremonial signing at his Bedminster golf course, and to pronounce the president’s orders “unworkable, weak and far too narrow.”

“The event at the country club is just what Trump does: a big show but it doesn’t do anything,” Schumer said. “As the American people look at these executive orders they will see they don’t come close to doing the job.”

As Schumer parried Trump’s claim that unemployment benefits disincentivize people from finding work amid the pandemic’s economic impact, Stephanopoulos doubled back to his question about the legality of Trump’s orders.

“I’ll leave that up to the attorneys,” Schumer answered as he continued to rip Trump for not renewing the previous system of benefits, plus he argued that the president’s deferral of the payroll tax will deplete Social Security and Medicare.

“if you’re a Social Security recipient or Medicare recipient, you better watch out if President Trump is re-elected,” Schumer said.

Watch above, via ABC.

