Following his first appearance at a White House coronavirus briefing on Thursday, NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers completely eviscerated White House senior advisor Jared Kushner for his role in the federal response to the outbreak.

In a stinging commentary towards the end of his “Closer Look” monologue Thursday, Meyers buried Kushner’s management of the team responsible for getting ventilators to states.

“You’ll never guess who’s in charge of this shitshow,” Meyers said. “The guy Slender Man has nightmares about, Jared Kushner. That’s right, the real Slim Shady has been put in charge of the ventilator problem.”

Meyers quoted Vanity Fair reporting that Kushner told people behind-the-scenes that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was being “alarmist” about the need for ventilators in New York.

“I have all this data about ICU capacity,” Kushner reportedly said. “I’m doing my own projections, and I’ve gotten a lot smarter about this.”

Meyers flogged Kushner over this reported comment.

“Oh, you’re doing your own projections?” Meyers said. “Did your parents just buy you a TI-84? You’re not qualified to do anything, let alone tell New York how many ventilators they need. You’re a nepotism case, and you only got the White House job because you married into the family, and because the security guards believed your fake ID.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]