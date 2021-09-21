Sidney Powell Claims Democrats Murdered Kelly Loeffler’s Aide To Cover Up Georgia Voter Fraud: ‘Pure Evil’

Attorney Sidney Powell, who has claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump in a rigged election, now says Democrats have committed murder to cover it up.

Appearing last week on far-right preacher Andrew Wommack’s Gospel Truth TV, Powell alleged that a staffer to then-Senator Kelly Loeffler had been murdered. That staffer, Harrison Deal, 20, was killed in December after his vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle accident.

“I think what we are dealing with here is pervasive and very, very dark,” said Powell. “It’s organized. It’s well funded. It’s pure evil. They are willing to kill people, à la Kelly Loeffler’s aide in Georgia, who was suddenly blown up in his car on the way to a rally for her.”

Powell then claimed that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent investigating the accident was “suddenly dead within a week.”

It’s true a GBI agent died after the crash, but the problem with Powell’s claim is that, according to the GBI, the agency was not investigating the crash at all.

“A GBI agent passed away this week and there are online rumors that it was somehow connected to the election,” the organization tweeted. “This baseless claim is irresponsible & reckless.”

“We are talking about trillions of dollars of global wealth at issue here,” said Powell. “The leadership and control of the most powerful country on the face of the Earth.”

Powell has also baselessly claimed that voting machines changed votes for Trump to votes for Joe Biden. The company that makes the machines in question is suing Powell for defamation and is seeking at least $1.3 billion.

Watch above via Gospel Truth TV. (h/t Raw Story)

