SPLASHDOWN: SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Safely Return to Earth, Land in Gulf of Mexico
Astronauts on the Crew Dragon SpaceX capsule safely returned to earth Sunday afternoon, landing in the Gulf of Mexico in what’s referred to as a “splashdown.”
Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed! Welcome back to Earth, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug! pic.twitter.com/0vAS3CcK9P
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 2, 2020
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were the two NASA astronauts on board for the first-ever in a commercially owned spacecraft.
The historic landing is actually the first time in 45 years such a splashdown has taken place. Per the AP:
The last time NASA astronauts returned from space to water was on July 24, 1975, in the Pacific, the scene of most splashdowns, to end a joint U.S.-Soviet mission known as Apollo-Soyuz. The Mercury and Gemini crews in the early to mid-1960s parachuted into the Atlantic, while most of the later Apollo capsules hit the Pacific.
You can watch footage of the landing above, via CNN.
