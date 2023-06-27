Steve Doocy Says New Trump Comment Makes Him Think TRUMP Leaked Audio: ‘He’s Admitting He’s Got Classified Documents’

Fox News’s Steve Doocy suggested that Donald Trump and his team might have been behind the leaked audio of the former president bragging about the classified documents he wrongfully held in his possession.

On Tuesday, Fox & Friends addressed the newly-released audio of Trump from 2021, where the ex-president appears to have shown off “secret” documents he admitted to no longer had the power to declassify. The show compared this to Trump’s interview with Bret Baier last week, where he tried to contradict what he was caught saying via audio recording.

Following its release. Trump predictably railed against the audio leak but curiously insisted that the audio contents is “actually an exoneration” instead of an incrimination, despite the fact that it clearly contradicts what he said to Baier the previous week.

Using Trump’s logic, Doocy then asked his co-hosts, “You know what? If Trump thinks it’s an exoneration of him, perhaps somebody on his side actually did the leaking to CNN and Maggie Haberman?”

“That makes sense,” replied Brian Kilmeade.

“It does, actually,” Doocy said, adding, “he’s admitting he’s got classified documents.”

The conversation continued with Kilmeade assessing that “clearly, Mark Meadows has flipped. He has disappeared as chief of staff. He knows everything. And he seems to be in control of these tapes, you would think, or his biographer does in a book that nobody read.”

Doocy followed up with, “Trump’s lawyers actually knew about this tape since March when one of Trump’s aides, a woman by the name of Margo Martin, was asked about it before an appearance before the grand jury, and then the government subpoenaed her copy of the tape. So the tapes are floating around on the Trump side.”

