CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan dragged the International Olympic Committee and the Court of Arbitration for Sport for allowing a Russian athlete to compete at the Beijing Olympics even after failing a doping test.

Kamila Valieva, a Russian figure skating star, was cleared to compete in the women’s singles event on Tuesday despite testing positive for trimetazidine. Trimetazidine is a heart drug banned in sports because of its potential use as a performance-enhancer, and the controversy surrounding Valieva comes after she helped the Russians take the gold in the figure skating team event.

The International Olympic Committee decided on Monday that Valieva will be allowed to keep competing, though there will be no award ceremonies while her case remains under review. Brennan described this as “absolute chaos” as she broke the story down for CNN’s New Day, and she called out the Russians for repeatedly getting into doping scandals over the last few years.

As Brennan continued, she condemned how the Court of Arbitration for Sport gave Valieva the green light despite her positive test because she is a minor, and therefore, a “protected person” when it comes to doping rules.

“To me, that’s ridiculous,” Brennan said. “She in the women’s competition. She is competing against all kinds of women at different ages…It’s absurd. I think this is a real threat for these Games, a stain on the Olympics, which are already controversial being here and all the other issues involved with Beijing. I truly think this is a black mark that will last a long time on these Olympics. If you can’t trust what you’re watching, why watch? Either you’re going to allow doping or not going to allow doping.”

The conversation went on with New Day discussing whether Valieva’s coaches essentially engaged in child abuse by having her take trimetazidine.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com