One would think every member of the L.A. Rams would want to soak in the atmosphere after Super Bowl LVI and linger at SoFi Stadium for hours and hours, after the team captured the Lombardi trophy on Sunday night. But one player on the team rushed out because he had somewhere even more special to be.

Rams wideout Van Jefferson, who made four catches for 23 yards to help the Rams prevail 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals, darted out of the stadium immediately after the final whistle to be with his wife, Samaria Jefferson — who was giving birth to the couple’s second child.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

According to reports, Samaria Jefferson went into labor in the middle of the game. Word eventually got to her husband, who took off immediately after the contest.

In an Instagram story posted late Sunday night pacific time, Van Jefferson was seen holding his newborn son in his arms.

“X2!!!!!!” Jefferson captioned the heartwarming image, to close out a pretty spectacular day.

