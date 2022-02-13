The Entire Twitterverse Dunks on Charlie Kirk for Whining About ‘Sexual Anarchy’ During Super Bowl Halftime Show

This writer’s fellow Gen Xers were excited about the Super Bowl LVI halftime show for nostalgic reasons (at time of publication, there is still a fierce debate raging on Twitter about whether the performers’ music more properly belongs to us or the Millennials).

But for Turning Point USA founder and obsessive pearl-clutcher Charlie Kirk, however, the performance was a horrifying moral catastrophe of “sexual anarchy.”

SEXUAL. ANARCHY.

Heavens have mercy, where’s my fainting couch?

Seriously, though. This is what an actual 28-year-old guy tweeted: “The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2022

The parental objections after Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during the 2004 halftime show were understandable.

This year’s Pepsi-sponsored halftime show featured Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, plus surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. The performance generated a lot of buzz for the rap legends reunion it accomplished — not to mention the defiant moment when Eminem took a knee — but no one really seemed to be getting their petticoats in a twist about the show being too sexually titillating.

No one, that is, except Gen Z’s designated Puritan scold, Charles J. Kirk.

For reference, the portion of the halftime show that immediately preceded Kirk’s 8:16 pm ET tweet was 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” followed by Blige’s medley of “A Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” both of whom were accompanied by backup dancers.

This isn’t the first time Kirk has fretted about the plague of “sexual anarchy.” Last October, he was thoroughly mocked for a comment on his podcast warning that Democrats want you to “live in sexual anarchy.” Many of Kirk’s Twitter tormentors commented that sounded like a lot of fun and then threw in some ridicule for his unkempt hair.

Kirk’s Super Bowl halftime tweet met with a fresh round of swift, universal, and well-deserved mockery.

how is charlie kirk 28? no one under the age of 45 should be allowed to act like that much of a boomer. https://t.co/Cmw6aoH06G — hannah gais (@hannahgais) February 14, 2022

Nobody:

Not a living soul: Charlie Kirk: Get off my lawn, you sexual anarchist whipper snappers! pic.twitter.com/j6x8kx1Wj1 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk ran over to his wife’s bedroom and made her turn the halftime show off. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk is a 167 year old racist man trapped in the body of a 28 year old dork. pic.twitter.com/h3DV6dm1nv — Juan Rivera, P.E. (@BoricuaEnMaui) February 14, 2022

at 28 charlie kirk is somehow the world’s youngest and least hip boomer pic.twitter.com/qcqpZY4qQF — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 14, 2022

Pretty sure grifters like Charlie Kirk prewrote their pearl clutching tweets about the halftime show as soon as they announced the line up. — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 14, 2022

I’m actually amazed that Charlie Kirk survived the Shakira J Lo halftime show. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) February 14, 2022

Sexual Anarchy is my favorite Marvin Gaye punk cover band… — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) February 14, 2022

