The Entire Twitterverse Dunks on Charlie Kirk for Whining About ‘Sexual Anarchy’ During Super Bowl Halftime Show

This writer’s fellow Gen Xers were excited about the Super Bowl LVI halftime show for nostalgic reasons (at time of publication, there is still a fierce debate raging on Twitter about whether the performers’ music more properly belongs to us or the Millennials).

But for Turning Point USA founder and obsessive pearl-clutcher Charlie Kirk, however, the performance was a horrifying moral catastrophe of “sexual anarchy.”

SEXUAL. ANARCHY.

Heavens have mercy, where’s my fainting couch? 

Seriously, though. This is what an actual 28-year-old guy tweeted: “The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

The parental objections after Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during the 2004 halftime show were understandable.

This year’s Pepsi-sponsored halftime show featured EminemDr. DreSnoop DoggMary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, plus surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. The performance generated a lot of buzz for the rap legends reunion it accomplished — not to mention the defiant moment when Eminem took a knee — but no one really seemed to be getting their petticoats in a twist about the show being too sexually titillating.

No one, that is, except Gen Z’s designated Puritan scold, Charles J. Kirk.

For reference, the portion of the halftime show that immediately preceded Kirk’s 8:16 pm ET tweet was 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” followed by Blige’s medley of “A Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” both of whom were accompanied by backup dancers.

This isn’t the first time Kirk has fretted about the plague of “sexual anarchy.” Last October, he was thoroughly mocked for a comment on his podcast warning that Democrats want you to “live in sexual anarchy.” Many of Kirk’s Twitter tormentors commented that sounded like a lot of fun and then threw in some ridicule for his unkempt hair.

Kirk’s Super Bowl halftime tweet met with a fresh round of swift, universal, and well-deserved mockery.

