‘The Most Flattering Hit Piece I Ever Read’: Kayleigh McEnany Flips the Script on WaPo Article About Casey DeSantis

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany declared a recent Washington Post “hit piece” on Casey DeSantis unintentionally favorable, arguing the article was “the most flattering hit piece I have ever read.”

The Post article titled, “Tracing the power of Casey DeSantis,” by reporter Ruby Cramer posited, “As Ron DeSantis pursues the presidency, his wife’s role is limitless. Casey, 42, isn’t a typical political spouse. Why does that inspire so much fear? Her rise in TV and insular marriage tell the story.” An excerpt read:

It wasn’t that Casey wanted to make herself small. As a unit, Ron-and-Casey, one word, have become one of the most guarded and feared partnerships in politics. In the shifting light, they could have the look of a traditional husband and wife — or of two modern partners, coequals in life and work, a couple in their 40s, next-generation. Often, he deferred to her. And often, she deferred to him.

“Kayleigh, just when I think the mainstream media can’t get any lower, they seem to find a new layer of fresh Hell. It is disgusting what they are doing to the First Lady of Florida,” raged co-host Emily Compagno.

“It is,” McEnany agreed. “She’s unstoppable. She’s smart, she’s strong, she’s accomplished, and she’s conservative, so she will be attacked. I read every word of this hit piece last night — it was in The Washington Post — it was north of 5,000 words, and the animating themes were this: They love being around each other — Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis — they’re private, and when he was in Congress, he would leave at — if the vote was at noon —he’d be on his way to the airport at 12:06 because he wanted to see his family. Sounds like a great marriage to me!

“And then the other complaint about Ron DeSantis was this: there were three things he liked to talk about with his staff — The Constitution, baseball and golf. I mean, OK, why is this bad? So, my takeaway from this is, this is the most flattering hit piece I have ever read. And if this is the worse thing they have on the DeSantises, wow, what great family! Role model family, I would say.”

Watch the clip via Fox News above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com