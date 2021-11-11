The View guest co-host Ana Navarro said on Thursday that Kyle Rittenhouse will likely “end up in Congress” if he’s acquitted.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Rittenhouse is currently on trial for multiple charges related to the shootings, and testified in his own defense on Wednesday.

Joy Behar remarked that at the time, President Donald Trump “refused to condemn his actions.”

Sunny Hostin agreed.

“He was too young to buy that AR-style rifle. And so he actually had a friend purchase it. He lied to the crowd. Told the crowd he was an EMT when in fact he wasn’t, he’s a part-time lifeguard,” she said. “He actually testified that he is studying nursing at Arizona State University. He is not. He enrolled October 13th for an online program and that allows you to take classes before applying to the college. He also actually was too young to open carry in the state that he was open carrying and that’s why he’s charged with illegally open carrying.”

“But all of that notwithstanding he has become this right-wing cause celeb. And so I wonder if he is convicted of this, he now becomes a right-wing martyr,” continued Hostin. “If he is freed, it’s a message to others like him that prison won’t be in their future, so I do wonder…”

“If he’s free, he’ll end up in Congress probably,” interjected Navarro.

“And he could end up in Congress,” said Hostin.

