‘They’re Gonna Come For You’: Giuliani Seethes at ‘Enemies of Our Republic’ as He Prepares to Surrender in Georgia

Rudy Giuliani railed against “enemies of our republic” as he was about to leave New York City and fly to Georgia to face the charges for which he was indicted in Fulton County.

The former mayor was one of the 18 co-conspirators indicted on RICO charges over their schemes to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat in Georgia.

Giuliani spoke to a press scrum on Wednesday on his way to the airport, where he praised himself as he declared “I am fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump, and as a man who has now been proven innocent several times.”

I don’t know how many times he has to be proven innocent and they have to be proven to be liars. Actually, enemies of our republic, we are destroying rights, sacred rights. They are destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer. They’re destroying his right to counsel. It’s not accidental they’ve indicted all the lawyers. Never heard of that before in America. All the lawyers indicted. Now, whether you dislike or like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning. They’re gonna come for you. When the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government.

Giuliani went on with further claims that the justice system has been “politicized” to persecute the government’s political opponents.

Watch above via CNN.

