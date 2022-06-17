Trump Boast He Drew a Larger Crowd Than MLK Did For ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech: ‘There Were More People’

Former President Donald Trump claimed Friday he once drew a larger crowd than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during remarks in Nashville, Tennessee Friday.

The former president addressed an audience for the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition conference.

At one point during remarks in which he railed against the Jan. 6 committee and claimed the 2020 election was “rigged,” he spoke about crowd sizes.

In particular, Trump said on July 4, 2020, he drew more people than King did during his iconic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.

“They were there, and nobody ever mentions that, they never show it,” Trump said. “I have never seen it on television where they have a helicopter shot of Washington with numbers of, I won’t say it, because if I say it okay, I’ll get wiped out. You know, it’s very interesting. On July 4, I gave a speech two years ago at the Mall and it was the same Mall [where Martin Luther King Jr gave his speech].”

Trump said both settings were identical, as both speeches were delivered in the same location. He continued,

Dr. King gave a speech and it was great. The I had a dream speech. It was great. How good was that? But they showed the picture and it was massive, tremendous numbers of people. They said it was a million people, one million people. And then I gave my speech and they showed the same thing. It’s hard to believe, many, many decades later, but it’s identical architecture, identical pools.

Trump concluded his crowd was larger than King’s.

“So his, they said, one million people,” Trump said. “Now, my pictures were exactly the same. But the people were slightly closer together. They were more compact, but exactly the same. But there were more people. They were tighter together if you look at it.”

