Former President Donald Trump has been watching the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings on TV and he is not a fan of what he has seen — which he made abundantly clear Friday during a speech in Nashville.

Trump delivered remarks at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in which he falsely stated the 2020 election was both “rigged” and plagued by “massive fraud.”

At one point during his comments, he ripped the Jan. 6 House select committee for ignoring his false claims he lost because of fraud in a number of battleground states. Trump said:

Send it to the legislatures, send it to Michigan, send it to Pennsylvania, send it to Arizona. Look at the report the attorney general in Arizona came up with. Look at the report that the audit committee came up with massive fraud. And then the papers don’t want to write about it because they’re complicit. They’re every bit as guilty as the radical left Democrats.

He later ripped the committee as being made up of partisan actors who have an ax to grind against him.

“It’s no coincidence that all of the same people who staged the Russia, Russia Russia hoax are now pushing this insurrection hoax,” he said.

Trump also categorized the Capitol riot as “a simple protest” that “got out of hand.” He then complained the committee will not talk about the size of the crowd he spoke to before the riot. Trump said:

They never show the size of the crowd. I believe it was the largest number of people I’ve ever spoken to. I’m not talking about the very small percentage of people that went down to the Capital, many of whom did nothing wrong, and they’re paying a big price because of this horrible situation that’s taking place. I’m talking about the crowd that I spoke to before.

The former president further claimed he lost the 2020 election because it was “rigged,” and people who showed up to protest on Jan. 6 were there to protest that.

“That was a crowd where there was unbelievable love and patriotism in the air,” he said. “People are holding hands, they were listening. They were crying. They were there over a rigged election.”

Trump concluded the committee is made up of “con artists.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com