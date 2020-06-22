President Donald Trump claimed in an interview Monday that he would sign an executive order to “make the cities guard their monuments” in response to monuments and statues being taken down in cities across the country.

Trump made the announcement in an interview with EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo. Arroyo, a Fox News contributor, spoke with Laura Ingraham about the president’s announcement and how he hasn’t been happy with what he’s been seeing in the news.

“You see Ulysses S. Grant, where they want to take him down. He’s the one that stopped the ones that everybody dislikes so much,” Trump said. “It’s a disgrace. Also, remember, some of this is great artwork, this is magnificent artwork, as good as there is anywhere in the world. As good as you see in France. As good as you see anywhere. It’s a disgrace.”

When Arroyo asked what he can do, Trump claimed, “We’re going to do an executive order and we’re going to make the cities guard their monuments.”

Arroyo told Ingraham it’s unclear “what form that executive order might take.”

“The president could appoint these statues as part of the National Historic Landmark. The National Trust,” he said. “We don’t know. But it’s certainly something he’s clearly got on his mind. I’m sure the white house counsel’s office is working on. But that is big news that we haven’t heard yet, that there is an executive order forthcoming. But it is a question, certainly in my mind, how the federal branch can impose its will on these cities and municipalities, but we’ll see.”

You can watch the video above, via Fox News.

