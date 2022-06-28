Bombshell Witness Testifies Meadows Knew Dangers Before Jan. 6: ‘Things Might Get Real, Real Bad’

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday and recalled being “scared” after Meadows told her Jan. 6 could “get real, real bad.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) previewed Hutchinson’s testimony in her opening statement, touting Hutchinson’s deep ties to House Republicans and the fact she was “in a position to know a great deal about the happenings in the Trump White House”.

Cheney asked Hutchinson to recall a conversation she had on Jan. 2nd with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on the White House grounds.

“As we were walking to vehicles that evening, he said something to the effect of Cass, ‘are you excited for the 6th? It’s going to be a great day,’” she began.

“And I remember saying Rudy, can you explain what’s happening on the 6th? And he responded something to the effect of we’re going to the Capitol, it’s going to be great, the president is going to be there, he will look powerful, he will be with the members and the Senators, talk to the chief about it, he knows about it,” she continued relaying Giuliani’s comments to her.

Hutchinson said she asked Meadows about Giuliani’s comments.

“I found Mr. Meadows in his office on the couch, he was on the couch, scrolling through his phone. I remember leaning against the doorway and I said, ‘I had an interesting conversation with Rudy, Mark, sounds like we’re going to the Capitol,” Hutchinson said.

“He didn’t look up from his phone, and said something to the effect, ‘there is a lot going on Cass, I don’t know, but things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6,” she said.

Cheney then asked Hutchinson how she felt after that conversation.

“In the days before January 2nd, I was apprehensive about the 6th. I heard general plans for a rally. I heard tentative movements to go to the Capitol,” she answered.

“But when hearing Rudy’s take and Mark’s response that evening was the first moment I remember feeling scared and nervous on January 6th and I had a deeper concern for what was happening with the planning aspects of it,” she concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com