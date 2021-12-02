Tucker Carlson Airs Audio of Brian Stelter Revealing He Fired Unvaccinated Nanny: ‘Blithely Dismissed His Little Non-White Servant’

Tucker Carlson went after Brian Stelter after playing audio of the CNN reporter explaining he parted ways with his family’s nanny after she refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Me and my wife both work full-time, we both make enough money to have a nanny during the day in New York,” Stelter can be heard saying in audio Carlson played Wednesday night. “And our nanny refuses to get vaccinated and so we are parting ways with her.”

“And it was very, very sad,” Stelter continued. “We thought after six months of seeing the vaccines are all good and everyone is fine that she would come around.”

Both of Stelter’s children are currently too young to receive the coronavirus vaccine, as they are under 5-years-old. Stelter’s wife, NY1 reporter Jamie Stelter, is also immunocompromised, meaning an unvaccinated person could put her and the couple’s children at risk.

Carlson played the audio while the chyron “CNN’s NASTY EUNUCH GETS RID OF HIS NANNY” appeared on the screen.

“The headline here is that CNN’s media critic dismissed, blithely dismissed his little non-White servant because she didn’t obey and that was quote ‘very, very sad,’” Carlson said after playing the clip. “Well, how sad? How sad was he, exactly? Did he pay for health insurance until she finds a new job? What is she doing to eat and pay her rent now that she’s been dismissed by CNN’s ‘very sad’ media critic. We really don’t care what happens to our servants, do we, when they disobey?”

While the Fox News host identified Stelter’s former nanny as “non-White,” he had previously reported that she remains nameless. It’s unclear what the basis was for Carlson’s claims that the nanny was non-White.

“So we asked CNN today. Of course, we got no answer at all, which was in itself an answer, which is ‘We don’t know. We don’t care.’ Tells you a lot,” Carlson added.

