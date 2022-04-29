Tucker Carlson took a swipe at CNN over its failed streaming service while also suggesting the 2020 presidential election was rife with voter fraud.

The cable news channel launched CNN+ in late March, but three weeks later, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced it would shutter the platform, whose last day in operation was Thursday.

The Fox News host pointed to an Axios report stating the service was launched under the assumption it could tap into 29 million “CNN super fans” who would be eager to pay for the service. Internal estimates also posited the existence of two other “buckets”: 24 million “news and non-fiction SVOD (subscription video on demand) fans,” and 36 million “global news consumers.”

Carlson mockingly read the figures aloud.

“So think about those numbers for a second,” he said. “CNN convinced itself it had 29 million super fans. That’s even less plausible than 81 million votes in a presidential election. And it turned out to be completely disconnected from reality. In the end, CNN+ got about 10,000 viewers. Why? Because people don’t really wanna pay to watch that crap, to be called bigots or learn about trans-senior citizens. It has nothing to do with their lives. They know for a fact they won’t improve them.”

President Joe Biden received 81 million in the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump has baselessly claimed was rigged against

The host pivoted to Joe Rogan, saying he’s popular “because he’s interesting and he’s curious, and he notices the world changing all around him and wants to know what the hell’s going on.”

He then panned Spotify’s multimillion dollar deal with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to do a podcast.

“The company that employs Joe Rogan, the streaming service Spotify – and you may not have seen this story – had to offload the Obamas to whom they had paid millions and millions of dollars. Why? Because nobody wanted to watch the Obamas, either. Because they had nothing to say. Because they’re banal. They’re not interesting in any way.”

Watch above via Fox News.

