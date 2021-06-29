Tucker Carlson claimed on Monday night that his communications are being monitored by the NSA “in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

There are many blue-checked users on Twitter, however, who are deeply skeptical of that claim, and have expressed as much with great hilarity and rebuke.

Carlson revealed to his viewers that a “whistleblower” from the U.S. government reached out to his show “to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications — and is planning to leak them — in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

Ordinarily he would be skeptical of such an outrageous claim, Carlson stated — before telling his viewers that their evidence indicates “the whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails, there’s no other possible source for that information, period.”

“Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy” and that “they are definitely doing it to us,” he continued. “This is scary and we need to stop it right away.”

But not everyone was buying this claim. Most of the ridicule and skepticism came from the left end of the blue-checked Twitter spectrum but not ALL, which we have presented here for you to read, and perhaps even enjoy a schadenfreudtastic giggle. To wit:

All you have to say is “the NSA is spying on me” and almost all of the Republican Party base will believe you and be fervently in your camp. Tucker Carlson knows this. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 29, 2021

Spoiler alert: The NSA isn’t spying on Tucker. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 29, 2021

More consequential spoiler alert: His entire audience now believes it. Within a week, Trump will put out a statement condemning the NSA spying on Tucker, and most of the GOP base will believe it. https://t.co/bjPUtYGNtX — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 29, 2021

Tucker's fauxrage over the idea the NSA is monitoring his show to take him off the air is one stop short of his dog telling him to murder people. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 29, 2021

Recent claims by Tucker Carlson: 1. The FBI was behind the January 6 insurrection 2. Critical Race Theory will soon result in genocide 3. The NSA is spying on him — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2021

Less than a year ago, News Corp convinced a federal judge the "general tenor" of Tucker Carlson's show is not “stating actual facts” but rather “exaggeration” and “non-literal commentary.” https://t.co/AHRMp5idgD They would not choose him as the messenger for NSA misconduct. https://t.co/v5nhgvDRD9 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) June 29, 2021

On Tucker Carlson's paranoia.. RT @jimeharrisjr Let me tell you something I know from experience: if NSA was reading your texts (unlikely), there are ONLY 2 possibilities:

1) The person you are emailing is an agent of a foreign power -or-

2) A FISA court has determined YOU are https://t.co/LDN7DYX99Z — Tomi T Ahonen Smuggling Jokes Inside My Pillows (@tomiahonen) June 29, 2021

I'll put it on the line. If NSA has been spying on @TuckerCarlson because it doesn't like his reporting, that's not the Agency I served & swore an oath to. But show me the evidence. I'll join any class action lawsuit with Tucker if he has evidence. I'll be waiting right here. https://t.co/H52XbxeoCI — John Schindler (@20committee) June 29, 2021

—

