Tucker Carlson’s Claim of NSA Monitoring Met With Skepticism: ‘One Stop Short of his Dog Telling Him to Murder People’

By Colby HallJun 29th, 2021, 8:12 am
 

Tucker Carlson claimed on Monday night that his communications are being monitored by the NSA “in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

There are many blue-checked users on Twitter, however, who are deeply skeptical of that claim, and have expressed as much with great hilarity and rebuke.

Carlson revealed to his viewers that a “whistleblower” from the U.S. government reached out to his show “to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications — and is planning to leak them — in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

Ordinarily he would be skeptical of such an outrageous claim, Carlson stated — before telling his viewers that their evidence indicates “the whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails, there’s no other possible source for that information, period.”

“Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy” and that “they are definitely doing it to us,” he continued. “This is scary and we need to stop it right away.”

But not everyone was buying this claim. Most of the ridicule and skepticism came from the left end of the blue-checked Twitter spectrum but not ALL, which we have presented here for you to read, and perhaps even enjoy a schadenfreudtastic giggle. To wit:

