Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Under Fire for Calling the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi ‘A Mistake’

By Joe DePaoloNov 11th, 2019, 8:50 am

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is coming under heavy criticism for his remarks on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

During an interview with Axios on HBO which aired Sunday night, Khosrowshahi was asked whether Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, should retain his seat on the board of Uber.

“That government said that they made a mistake,” Khosrowshahi said of the Saudis. He added, “It’s a serious mistake. We’ve made mistakes too, right? With self-driving, and we stopped driving and we’re recovering from that mistake. I think that people make mistakes, it doesn’t mean that they can never be forgiven. I think they’ve taken it seriously.”

According to Axios, Saudi Arabia is the fifth largest shareholder in Uber.

The day after the interview was filmed, Khosrowshahi emailed a statement to Axios, trying to walk back his comments.

“I said something in the moment that I do not believe. When it comes to Jamal Khashoggi, his murder was reprehensible and should not be forgotten or excused,” Khosrowshahi said in his statement.

But that statement did little to sate many observers — as the hashtag BoycottUber began to trend.

Watch above, via HBO.

