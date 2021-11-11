WATCH: CNN’s Bakari Sellers SLAMS Rittenhouse Judge as Wannabe Fox News Personality

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers tore into Judge Bruce Schroeder over his behavior during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, saying he’s trying out for a gig on Fox News or OAN.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Brianna Keilar asked Mr. Sellers to weigh in on the judge’s behavior during Wednesday’s cross-examination of Rittenhouse, specifically Schroeder’s dressing-down of lead prosecutor Thomas Binger over his cross-examination of the defendant.

“I wonder what you thought about this moment in this high-profile trial,” Keilar asked.

“You know, I got my behind handed to me about two weeks ago in a federal sentencing where basically I was told to sit down and, you know, kind of stop digging,” Sellers said, acknowledging that “this back and forth does happen when you are in a trial.”

But Sellers went on to say that “you have to look at the totality of this judge’s actions,” offered an “extremely blunt” assessment of Schroeder’s performance, and floated an ominous prediction:

It appears that this judge is auditioning for the cameras and looking for his next gig on Fox News or OAN or whatever, OANN or whatever it is. I mean, this judge is going beyond the pale and trying to show off for the country, his conservative credentials or whatever it may be, and he’s shielding Kyle Rittenhouse, treating him as if he’s a child. And so I think that the behavior of the judge in totality is the problem. And the prosecution did, I mean, the prosecutor is a habitual line-stepper, I have noticed that during this trial, and he did step on that line where you get into that constitutional danger zone by going into the lack of communication or remaining silent after the arrest. The problem with that, with this judge, is that he’s attempting to hang his hat on anything to protect Kyle. And so I would not be surprised, although I think it would be wrong to do, I would not be surprised if he granted the mistrial without the ability to retry Kyle Rittenhouse for these crimes. It’s as if he wants to do that. That would be problematic for all of us. I think that’s a problem for the judge. But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be surprised.

Watch above via CNN.

