WATCH: GOP Rep. Headbutts Camera When Chased Down By Activists Asking About Impeachment

Evasive tactics from members of Congress when ducking questions from constituents, journalists, and activists are nothing new. But this rather painful maneuver, we suspect, has never been tried before.

In a video posted Thursday to Twitter by the progressive activist group MoveOn, Rep. Don Young (R-AK) can be seen briskly walking away to avoid answering a question.

“Is it okay for foreign governments to interfere in our election?” The MoveOn representative asked. “Is that an acceptable thing to have happen? Congressman, it’s a simple yes or no question.”

Young kept his back turned to the questioner as he arrived at an elevator and pushed the button. The questioner persisted, however. And so Young finally turned around, slowly approached the cameraman, and — casually, amazingly — headbutted the camera.

Watch Republican Congressman @repdonyoung (R-AK) headbutt the camera when we asked him if it’s okay to ask foreign governments to interfere in our elections. And no, he never answered the question. pic.twitter.com/FWgmkdzycG — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 31, 2019

“There ya go,” Young said.

The congressman then mashed the elevator button seven times in visible annoyance that he couldn’t shake free from the questioner. Thirty seconds later, the elevator finally arrived — surely allowing Young to nurse his self-induced headache.

