The House managers for the impeachment of Donald Trump led the Senate trial against the former president with a devastating video montage of his supporters laying siege to the U.S. Capitol just one month ago.

Lead Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin started the trial by condemning the idea of a “January exception” — the notion that Trump cannot be impeached for incitement of insurrection because he was an outgoing lame duck president at the time.

“If we buy this radical argument that President Trump’s lawyers advance, we risk having January 6 become our future,” Raskin said. “What will that mean for America? Think about it. What will the January exception mean to future generations if you grant it? I’ll show you.”

From there, Raskin played a lengthy collection of shocking videos from the day of the attack on the Capitol. The video was a mash-up of Trump’s most incendiary comments to his supporters that day, the mob’s violent confrontations with Capitol police, their unlawful infiltration of Congress, and even the uncensored footage of Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt being fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer.

“The president was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on January 13th for doing that,” Raskin said at the video’s conclusion. “That’s a high crime and misdemeanor. If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing.”

Watch above, via CNN.

