WATCH: John Fetterman Mockingly Cowers in Fear After McCarthy Launches Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) served up a highly sarcastic, ridiculing reaction to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) Tuesday announcement of an impeachment inquiry for President Joe Biden.

NBC’s Liz Brown-Kaiser caught up with Fetterman shortly after McCarthy announced the inquiry would move forward on “serious and credible allegations” regarding Biden. As he was being asked the question, Fetterman mock clapped his hands to his head and exclaimed, “Oh my God! Really? Oh my gosh.”

.@SenFettermanPA reacts to Speaker McCarthy moving forward with a House impeachment inquiry into POTUS… (Just watch) pic.twitter.com/jg3aeyDW7F — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) September 12, 2023

Fetterman went on to call it “devastating” between laughter, mocking taunts, and various gestures of fright.

“Don’t do it! Please, don’t do it,” he said as he walked off.

The senator’s comments came after he previously dared Congressional Republicans to follow through on their talk of impeaching Biden. Fetterman also called the effort a “big circle jerk on the fringe right” to distract from Donald Trump’s legal woes.

Watch above, via Liz Brown-Kaiser.

