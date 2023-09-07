John Fetterman Challenges Republicans to Put Up or Shut Up on Impeaching Biden: ‘Do It. I Dare You.’

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) sneered at Republicans in Congress — daring them to follow through on their threats to impeach President Joe Biden.

Reporters spoke with Fetterman outside of his office on Wednesday, and the senator took a highly disdainful view of the impeachment inquiry that numerous conservative lawmakers have floated against Biden. While a number of GOP representatives have expressed reservations about moving forward with a Biden impeachment, Fetterman condemned the gambit as a distraction from Donald Trump’s legal problems that will inevitably backfire on Republicans.

Here’s what Fetterman had to say about impeaching Biden:

Go ahead, do it, I dare you, you know? If you can find the votes, go ahead, because you’re gonna lose. Your man has, what? Three or four indictments now, and you’re gonna — so, like I said, you know, sometimes you just gotta call their bullsh*t.

NBC reports that Fetterman also said a Biden impeachment “would just be like a big circle jerk on the fringe right” that would “diminish what impeachment really means.”

“I’m just tired of a couple of them over there, talking like they’re hardasses,” said Fetterman. “They just keep pushing it.”

Listen above via MSNBC.

