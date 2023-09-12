WATCH: Kevin McCarthy Backs Impeachment Inquiry Citing ‘Uncovered Serious and Credible Allegations’

Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed Punchbowl News’s prior reporting that he would approve an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and alleged corruption that right-wing extremists have long claimed exists but have thus far failed to dig up any evidence.

Speaking at a dais outside his Congressional office, McCarthy opened by saying:

We’ve had months that we were gone, and in the weeks House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct. Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption. Now here’s what we know so far. Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings. Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions, dinners, resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his son’s and his son’s business partners. We know that bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies.

“Uncovered allegation” is a curious elocution, as any allegation can be made without any evidence, which bipartisan critics have noted. Again, this is not a formal impeachment proceeding, the likes of which former President Donald Trump twice faced, but rather an inquiry or investigation seeking evidence that could lead to an impeachment, based on allegations.

McCarthy has faced pressure from House GOP members of the Freedom Caucus, who have threatened a vote to vacate the speakership, which McCarthy only won after over a dozen votes. It appears to many that the inquiry — and not formal impeachment procedure — is intended to appease the more extreme members among congressional Republicans.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com