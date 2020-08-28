The families of Black Americans killed by police are set to join civil rights leaders a the March on Washington Friday.

On the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington, the families of the late George Floyd, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor, as well as the family of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed after being shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday, will appear at the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee off Our Necks” protest. They will be joined by Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III.

The march, which was organized by the National Action Network, will take place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Watch live coverage of the event above, via ABC News.

