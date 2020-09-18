WATCH: Sheriff Joe Arpaio Gets Torn Apart by Cartoon Characters in Most Brutal Tooning Out the News Interview Yet

Joe Arpaio, the controversial former sheriff of Maricopa, Arizona, got torn apart by the cartoon anchors of Tooning Out the News in their most brutal interview yet.

Arpaio was convicted in 2017 for disobeying a federal judge’s order to stop racially profiling while detaining individuals that he suspected were in the United States illegally. Trump pardoned the former sheriff just two months later, noting he had been “protecting the public from the scourges for crime and illegal immigration” for more than 50 years.

During their Thursday night ambush, the cartoon hosts of Inside the Hill did not sugarcoat any of the “atrocities” Arpaio engaged in while in office, joking that he’s committed so many he “should be doing this interview from inside of a glass box.”

The hosts listed some of these abominations, noting that he operated an outdoor jail of over a thousand inmates convicted of non-violent crimes that reached up to 145 degrees in the summer and 30 degrees in the winter. 157 inmates died while in the prison and 39 of those 157 had hanged themselves.

Host Richard Ballard, who is voiced by Addison Anderson, then quipped that the move exposed Arpaio to lawsuits for “stealing ideas from Abu Ghraib.”

Ballard also noted that because Arpaio was so dedicated to detaining Latinx citizens, he failed to investigate more than 400 sex crimes over a three year period.

“That’s just three of your 24-year term. We tried to do the math on how many cases that likely meant total, but our calculators just kept reading, ‘I didn’t know man was capable of this,'” Ballard added.

After a grueling reading of the crimes Arpaio was involved in, which lasted roughly one-third of the interview, the former sheriff finally spoke: “Well, I don’t have 50 hours to answer your Mickey Mouse questions that you get from some weekly newspaper, but let me summarize. I still have faith in the people of this county and this country. 24 years I’ve been the sheriff. They keep re-electing me. We don’t have people dying in the jails … I don’t know where you’re getting your statistics.”

Host Teddy Hopper then apologized for treating confirmed facts as facts.

The hosts eventually took a break from the explosive grilling to thank one of their fictional sponsors, “Medical Healing Solutions,” which sell neck braces to protect people like Arpaio from whiplash when “God puts them on the bullet train to hell.”

“I don’t want to seem like a hokey idealist, but can we look forward to a day where people will take the biggest sh*ts imaginable on your grave?” Hopper later asked, confusing Arpaio who asked “take a what on your grave?” before noting he does not understand the question.

“Welp, I just remembered that life is fleeting and it’s not worth wasting another second haranguing a monster, no matter how much he deserves to live by himself on salt flats,” Ballard explained before signing off.

Watch above, via CBS All Access.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]