JUST IN: FiveThirtyEight Now Forecasts Democrats Will Win Control of Senate

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight has forecasted that the Democratic Party will take control of the Senate this year.

As of Friday, FiveThirtyEight predicts Democrats “are slightly favored to win the Senate.”

“In 42 in 100 scenarios, Republicans win control,” the site declared, while in “58 in 100 scenarios, Democrats win control.”

“Democrats have an 80% chance of holding between 47 and 54 seats,” they added.

In August, FiveThirtyEight gave 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden a 71 percent chance of beating President Donald Trump.

The site noted, however, that the forecast still “shows Trump with a meaningful chance of winning because there’s still plenty of time for the race to tighten.”

Silver made similar comments in June, telling ABC, “For the time being, no I don’t buy that we’re going to have the same map as we did in 2016… Instead, Trump is a fighting a two-front war with problems in the midwest on one hand and Arizona and Florida on the other hand.”

“I want to be really clear, Trump can absolutely win re-election,” he continued. “But he definitely has his work cut out for him.”

