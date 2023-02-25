WATCH: SNL Releases Unseen Footage From Hilariously Gritty Mario Kart – Last of Us Parody

Saturday Night Live released unseen footage from their sendup of Pedro Pascal’s star turn in The Last of Us: a parody trailer for a dystopian HBO Mario Kart series.

Pascal was the guest host on the last edition of Saturday Night Live. The actor is also known for roles in the HBO hit Game of Thrones, the Netflix series Narcos, and the current Disney+ hit The Mandalorian.

But in a highlight of the episode, Pascal starred as Mario in a canny spoof of his current HBO hit The Last of Us that transplanted the tropes of dystopian horror onto the beloved wacky racing game.

On Friday, the show released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ambitious film piece that included clips of the sets and makeup, a peek at the writing and filming, as well as the elaborate post-production for the trailer.

The clip was an appetizer for this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live., which will feature Woody Harrelson as guest host and rock superstar Jack White as the musical guest.

Harrelson teased the appearance with an online mini-sketch promo in which he’s interrupted while listening to his pre-recorded thoughts by castmember Devon Walker:

WOODY HARRELSON: Saturday Night Live. There’s so much history in this place, so many great hosts. Tom Hanks. Matt Damon. Amy Poehler. Oh, my weed guy! Imagine if these walls could talk, or even better, drink and then talk, what would they say? Would they remember? DEVON WALKER: Yo. Woody! What are you doing? WOODY HARRELSON: Oh, hey, Devon. Well, I like to keep a clear mind when I’m working, so I pre-record all my thoughts. DEVON WALKER: All of your thoughts? WOODY HARRELSON: Every single one. DEVON WALKER: All right, well, then, what do you think of this shirt on me? WOODY HARRELSON: Honey, I wouldn’t be caught dead in that garish. No, no, no, no. Sorry. Things stopped anyway. DEVON WALKER: No, it stopped cause you hit. Stop. I saw you do that. WOODY HARRELSON: No, no, That’s because the batteries are running out, so I got to go change the batteries. Yeah. Ooh. That was a close. Thank God he bought that battery thing. DEVON WALKER: I can still hear that, Woody. WOODY HARRELSON: Yeah. We’re going to have a great show. I agree. DEVON WALKER: That’s not what I said. And I think you know that.

