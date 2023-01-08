WATCH: Stunning Footage From On Patrol: Live Shows Officer’s Vehicle Getting T-Boned in Violent Collision With Show’s Crew Inside

On Patrol: Live captured stunning footage out of Wilkes-Barre, PA Saturday night when a police car which the show’s crew was riding along with was T-boned by another vehicle in a violent collision.

Dan Abrams — the founder of Mediaite — was hosting On Patrol: Live Saturday night, and brought viewers’ attention to what he deemed a “serious situation” involving one of their crews. The incident showed Wilkes Barre police officer Shawn Yelland driving along when suddenly, the car got hit at a high speed — causing the airbags to deploy. Everyone in the car cursed in shock — as Yelland radioed in the situation, then used a knife to cut through the airbags while checking to make sure the show’s crew was OK.

“Oh f*ck!” Someone in the car said. The swearing continued as Yelland went to check on the other car, while producer Matt Getz and cameraman Jeff Ryan got their bearings, and more cops arrived at the scene.

Abrams reported that Getz and Ryan both escaped the scary collusion unscathed.

The show continued to air footage from the incident, where Yelland told the crew the medics were on their way. They also showed the driver of the other car — who was identified as Eddie Kennedy. Kennedy complained of a “massive headache” as he spoke to the officers about what was going on before he crashed into Yelland.

“This guy is coming the wrong way and T-boned us and here we are,” Yelland recapped. “Yeah, that was that was a tough one.”

Kennedy was somewhat incoherent and out of sorts as he answered the officers’ questions. One of them mentioned a “packet of heroin” at the scene, and since Kennedy couldn’t answer the questions about other substances he may have had on him, Abrams surmised that there would certainly be an investigation into Kennedy “driving under the influence.”

“Tough situation as we see this, and as I said, we were at a bit of a loss for words because we want to make sure first that everyone was okay,” Abrams said. “But hitting a police car like that — you know, that’s something else.”

Watch above via Reelz.

