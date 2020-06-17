WATCH: Tulsa Health Director Warns Trump Rally Should Be Postponed Until It’s Safer

Tulsa health department director Dr. Bruce Dart spoke at a press conference Wednesday afternoon again bringing up his concerns about the upcoming rally being held by President Donald Trump.

Dart recently shared his concerns about the rally happening this week instead of being postponed “to a time when the virus isn’t as large a concern as it is today.”

“I think it’s an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic,” he said.

During the press conference earlier, one reported asked Dart, “You have a presidential rally, you have Juneteenth events, counter-protests. Based on what’s going to happen this weekend, as a medical expert, are you expecting cases to spike and do you think there will be more deaths because of this weekend?”

Dart said that’s a “possibility,” saying that for people who want to make their voices heard, they should “do it safely, wear your mask, social distance.”

With regard to the Trump rally specifically, Dart again said “we’re concerned” and said people not taking precautions could cause the virus to spread.

When directly asked if he recommended that the rally not be held at this time, Dart affirmed “I recommended that it be postponed until it’s safer, until the data tells us it’s not as large a concern.”

“It’s here, so let’s focus on staying safe while it’s here.”

