Fox News aired footage of a man who was deeply emotional during live coverage of immigrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the United States.

Fox’s Bill Melugin was stationed in Del Rio, Texas as he beamed into The Faulkner Focus with a report on dozens of Latin American immigrants who’ve crossed into the U.S. over the last few days. As Melugin delivered his package, he ended up showing live footage of a Venezuelan group of migrants walking across the water before they were pulled out by officials stationed nearby.

Melugin and Harris Faulkner both noted that the immigrants seemed physically and emotionally drained from the ordeal. As Melugin tried to ask the migrants where they came from and why they came to the U.S., he approached one Venezuelan man with those questions, but he couldn’t get much of an answer before the man burst into tears.

“You can see, folks very emotional after making this journey here,” Melugin said as he let the man go. “We’ve been seeing this a lot. It’s sad to witness.”

The segment continued with Faulkner and Melugin discussing why immigrants chose that location as their destination, and how they will be processed as they surrender themselves to Border Patrol. Melugin also said that the detained migrants were not being tested for Covid, but “I’m sure that will likely happen” once they’re taken to a processing center.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]