‘We Don’t Have a Strategy’: Ronna McDaniel Challenger Rips Her RNC Leadership, Tells Fox News She ‘Flubbed’ the Midterms

Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel just isn’t getting it done for the GOP. McDaniel, who has held the position since 2017, has come under fire from some Republicans who partly blame her for the party’s underwhelming election performances in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

Dhillon, who is challenging McDaniel for the RNC chair position, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Story on Fox News where she listed some complaints to anchor Martha MacCallum.

“It’s not just the mid-terms that were disappointing,” Dhillon said. “It’s the prior two election cycles as well. So, Ronna’s been the chair for six years and now she’s seeking an unprecedented fourth term.”

She stated that the election “is not about personalities,” but rather “results.”

“I’m running because I’m tired of losing as a Republican,” Dhillon went on. “Ronna has got some metrics about the number of miles she’s flown and the number of Republicans who turned out in the last election, but they didn’t vote for Republicans. So, it’s problematic that we don’t have a strategy after the disastrous election situation in 2020 where all the rules were changed, where states and judges and everybody changed these laws.”

She added, “This should’ve been a historical opportunity to pick up seats and we flubbed it.”

Dhillon said McDaniel lacks an understanding of today’s social media landscape.

“We don’t have a social media strategy,” she continued. “Consultants get hundreds of millions of dollars and we don’t win elections.”

Dhillon concluded, “We’re partying like it’s 1999 and it’s 2022 going to 2023. I don’t think most members of the RNC can pick out the top 10 social conservative influencers on social media.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com