Whoopi Goldberg: ‘I’m Gonna Punch Somebody’ If I Hear Another Republican Give Thoughts and Prayers

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg threatened to “punch somebody” if she hears another Republican senator express thoughts and prayers in response to Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 children and two adults, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ramos was shot and killed by police. It is the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

The View segment consisted of calls for gun control in the wake of the shooting.

“Why are we always at square one with this? And I swear to god if I hear another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken, I’m going to punch somebody. I can’t take any thoughts and prayers,” said Goldberg. “If your thoughts and prayers were with everybody, you would have done something by now. It’s not like everybody’s not trying to make something happen. What the hell is going on?”

Co-host Joy Behar called for Republicans to “stop gaslighting.”

“I want them to stop gaslighting me also. Stop saying it’s not guns that kill people, it’s people that kill people. It’s guns that kill people, okay? Stop saying the opposite. Stop saying that mental illness is behind this,” she said. “There’s mental illness in every country in the world, and they don’t have this problem. So stop gaslighting me on that one, and stop saying that you can have a good guy stop a bad guy with a gun.”

Watch above, via ABC.

