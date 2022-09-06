Zerlina Maxwell Leaving MSNBC After Peacock Show Canceled

Zerlina Maxwell is leaving MSNBC after her Peacock show got canceled.

“Personal News: My last episode of @zerlinashow on 9/15 next week will also be my last day at @msnbc,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

“Thank you to my team @zerlinashow! I was able to use our show and my voice to put the spotlight on black and brown communities that are not often considered in mainstream conversations,” continued Maxwell.

“I am really excited about the next chapter and I’m looking forward to moving into a space at the forefront of where the media is headed!” she concluded.

Variety reported last month that Maxwell and Ayman Mohyeldin would lose their Peacock shows.

“Executives would like Maxwell, a Democratic activist and former campaign aide to Hillary Clinton, to stay on in an analyst role,” reported Variety.

Maxwell’s show included allowing, without pushing back, an environmental activist to compare a Supreme Court decision about the EPA to Nazi Germany.

