MSNBC Guest Quotes AOC While Comparing ‘Fascist’ Supreme Court to Nazi Germany Over EPA Decision

During a discussion about this week’s Supreme Court decision involving the EPA, a guest quoted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she told MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell that it represents a “descent into fascism” like what happened in Nazi, Germany.

On her self-titled Peacock show Zerlina, Maxwell introduced the segment by saying that climate activists are re-focusing their efforts on businesses and states in the wake of the Court’s decision, which found for West Virginia and other coal-producing states over the EPA on a regulatory issue. For that, she brought in Jamie Margolin of environmental activist group Zero Hour.

Maxwell asked Margolin to expand on a tweet she sent stating, “The Supreme Court is a deadly threat to our earth and all life on it.”

“Well, I agree with what Congresswoman AOC and many others have said, which is that this is a judicial coup at this point,” said Margolin.

She was repeating what Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said, also in a tweet, after Thursday’s Supreme Court decisions. “We are witnessing a judicial coup in process,” wrote AOC. “All our leaders – regardless of party – must recognize this Constitutional crisis for what it is.”

Margolin continued that line of thought in her MSNBC appearance.

“The judicial branch is absolutely overreaching in their power and completely overturning what the majority of people want, what is good for the people, what is the will of the people with the decisions against Roe v Wade, with all of these decisions against what goes against basic common sense safety and majority decisions, and they’re just overturning, overturning, taking away basic rights and progress to the point where it’s like, this is – this is a clear descent into fascism if we don’t take serious action,” Margolin ranted. “And I don’t say that lightly.”

“I study fascism a lot. I grew up, I mean, my grandpa was a World War Two veteran. My, on my dad’s side we’re Jewish. And I grew up just, you know, learning a lot about Nazi Germany and other fascist regimes and things like that because of how the people in my family had lived through and seen and studied history so well,” she said.

The discussion continued in that way for some time, with Margolin saying, “this pro-life Supreme Court is killing people. People are going to die because of these decisions.”

“I mean, who rules against something called the Clean Air Act?” She said. That’s going to kill people. Millions of people die of air pollution and other sorts of toxins and pollutants and diseases caused by them,” she said. “So this is these people, these pro-life people have blood on their hands.”

“It’s a really good point about, like, who is against the Clean Air and Clean Water Act,” Maxwell agreed, of the decision by the Supreme Court that did not rule against either of things, despite the disinformation from her guest.

Later in the six-minute segment Maxwell said that Margolin and her generation are “looking beyond” partisan politics because, “at the end of the day, it’s about the science and protecting the planet.”

In her lengthy reply to that prompt, Margolin said that “we can’t stop the climate crisis if we’re living under fascism” and that therefore “the biggest thing that we can do to combat the climate crisis is stop this fascist takeover.”

She kind of laughed at the idea of measures such as recycling having any impact when the “real cause” is politicians and corporations and the Supreme Court “taking away of rights.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

