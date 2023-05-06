BREAKING: ‘We Saw Bodies Going Down’ Say Eyewitnesses in Allen, Texas Describing Shooter In SWAT-Like Gear Firing Dozens of Shots

DEVELOPING: Eyewitnesses speaking with CBS Texas on Saturday described the scene of an active shooter at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas said that they heard dozens of shots and saw “bodies going down” as they were taking shelter in stores. And that they saw the killer’s dead body on the ground as they were being evacuated.

A woman who identified herself as Colleen was with her son at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, and they spoke to CBS Texas about what they experienced.

The two described a shooter clad in all black, “like a SWAT uniform without the letters SWAT on it.” They said he was carrying a rifle, “a big guy,” who opened fire as people ran screaming in all directions and many took shelter in stores.

The shots were reported at the outlet mall before 5pm local time, and CBS reported that both local police and the ATF responded to the scene.

Videos have been shared on social media, including ones that seem to have audio of shots being fired.

Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update. — Allen Police Department (@Allen_Police) May 6, 2023

BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Allen Premium Outlet Mall in Allen, Texas; several injuries being reported pic.twitter.com/4c1r0KfQ4p — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) May 6, 2023

#VIDEO: @FOX4 Dallas with aerial view of Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas as law enforcement responds to reported shooting. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/DWFyu1rYhx — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) May 6, 2023

Other witnesses reported being taken by employees into the backs of the stores, exiting from that side when police gave them the clear to move.

Colleen and her son said they saw the shooter dead on the ground as they were being evacuated, and other bodies were on the ground. There were rumors that a second shooter remained on the scene as patrons were evacuated, and police did not clear the scene.

So far there are no official casualty reports. Some Twitter users have shared images purporting to show bodies on the ground with white sheets over them at the mall.

At the time of this post it was still an “active shooter” scene. This article may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com