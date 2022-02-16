Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is reportedly interested in finding out why NBA veteran Enes Freedom was waived by the Houston Rockets, just minutes after he was acquired via trade last week.

Freedom, an outspoken, anti-China center, was shipped to Houston by the Boston Celtics before the trade deadline.

His tenure with the organization ended after 10 minutes.

Heavy reported that league insiders expressed doubts the player would ever land another contract in the NBA:

Freedom now seems to be highlighting the uncertainty over whether he will get another NBA job by the fact he has been outspoken on a number of social issues. He has been retweeting comments from conservative legislators who argue he is being punished for his stances against the government in China. … Said another team’s GM, “I don’t know if anyone else signs him. Maybe not. I think from a basketball standpoint, it’s really questionable. I’m not sure if any of the other stuff will even come into play. I don’t think he won’t get a job because of anything he’s said or done. I think he just doesn’t guard, and the game is changing. He plays a lot older than he really is.”

Freedom canceled on CPAC on Monday, but reportedly attended a lunch with GOP senators a day later.

The Hill reported:

The former first-round draft pick talked to senators about China’s growing influence over the NBA and how players and other personnel who speak out against China’s human rights record face blacklisting, according to senators in the room.

Lee told the outlet he wants to know why the Rockets waived Freedom.

“I would love an explanation from the NBA, I really would,” the senator said. “I think a lot of people would very much like an explanation from them.”

Other Republican senators at the lunch reportedly praised Freedom for speaking up for international democracy.

