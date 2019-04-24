Ralph Peters Says Trump Wants Russian Help in 2020 to Avoid Legal Jeopardy: ‘He’d Take Help From Albanian Folk Singers’

Retired Lt. Col. (Army) Ralph Peters believes President Donald Trump will stop at nothing to win the 2020 election to avoid the legal jeopardy which would follow a loss. And if that means accepting help from Russia — or anyone else, for that matter — Peters believes the President would do it.

Appearing on Anderson Cooper: 360 Wednesday, Peters spelled out the potential consequences of a Trump defeat next November.

“If he doesn’t win re-election, there’s not just a new president, Anderson,” Peters said. “There’s a new attorney general. There’s a new secretary of the treasury. A new director of the IRS. Perhaps a new director of the FBI. And once he is out of office, the senators can’t help him — even if the Republicans maintain the majority in the Senate. He’s going to be in the hands of the courts. And it does appear that there’s going to be plenty to follow up.”

Given the stakes, Peters believes that Trump would take assistance from a foreign power to stay in office.

“I really believe that Donald Trump is stonewalling on taking effective measures to prevent our electoral system because he wants Russian help,” Peters said. “He’d take Chinese help. He’d take help from Albanian folk singers. He is desperate to win.”

Watch above, via CNN.

