Kelly Loeffler’s re-election campaign went in a very…unusual direction by using their latest ad to claim the Georgia senator is even more conservative than Attila the Hun.

The ad begins with a man and a woman sitting on a couch together, and the lady asks “Did you know Kelly Loeffler is ranked the most conservative senator in America?”

“Yup.” The man responds. “She’s more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

After that, the scene shifts to an ancient war chamber where Attila is unintelligibly grunting while an aide takes notes on the Hun emperor’s proclamations. The aide translates Attila’s agenda to “fight China” and “attack big government,” but then he fearfully turns to the camera after noting the last order of business: “Eliminate the liberal scribes.”

If one has a basic understanding of ancient history, one might be aware that Attila the Hun was a barbarian warlord who is usually remembered for his destructive invasion of Europe and especially his campaigns against the Eastern and Western Roman Empires. As such, many political observers reacted to the ad by touching on these historical details, or alternatively, pondering why Loeffler’s campaign decided to go ahead with this weird comparison.

Just how conservative was Attila the Hun? — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 21, 2020

Look, Attila the Hun may *say* he’s a real conservative, but his slaughter of bishops and nuns raises certain questions about his commitment religious liberty, and face it, the guy was soft on the Sassanids. — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) September 21, 2020

I *think* this campaign ad for a sitting US Senator includes a very funny, haha, wink-wink nudge-nudge joke about murdering members of the press? https://t.co/35wHGmO6yC — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 21, 2020

So the implication is that a noted mass murderer was conservative, and that this is a good thing https://t.co/WKm0rZ8f6k — Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) September 21, 2020

politifact: the Huns were moochers—the antifa of the ancient world. takers, not job creators. strongly opposed the christian right, and actually all christians. definitely left-wing https://t.co/DpFGNY2wg9 — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) September 21, 2020

Very normal to place Attila the Hun as you’re political paragon. https://t.co/0GlVMloeQg — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 21, 2020

Watch above.

