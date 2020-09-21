comScore

Kelly Loeffler Ad Boasting She’s More Conservative Than Attilla the Hun Goes Viral

By Ken MeyerSep 21st, 2020, 3:14 pm

Kelly Loeffler’s re-election campaign went in a very…unusual direction by using their latest ad to claim the Georgia senator is even more conservative than Attila the Hun.

The ad begins with a man and a woman sitting on a couch together, and the lady asks “Did you know Kelly Loeffler is ranked the most conservative senator in America?”

“Yup.” The man responds. “She’s more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

After that, the scene shifts to an ancient war chamber where Attila is unintelligibly grunting while an aide takes notes on the Hun emperor’s proclamations. The aide translates Attila’s agenda to “fight China” and “attack big government,” but then he fearfully turns to the camera after noting the last order of business: “Eliminate the liberal scribes.”

If one has a basic understanding of ancient history, one might be aware that Attila the Hun was a barbarian warlord who is usually remembered for his destructive invasion of Europe and especially his campaigns against the Eastern and Western Roman Empires. As such, many political observers reacted to the ad by touching on these historical details, or alternatively, pondering why Loeffler’s campaign decided to go ahead with this weird comparison.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: