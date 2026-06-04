Motorist Captures Insanely Creepy Nighttime Video of Person in Halloween Mask Jumping in Front of His Car on Remote Road

A motorist in Massachusetts captured a wildly unsettling video of a person in a mask emerging from the woods and walking onto the road shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The incident, which police are now investigating, took place in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and was posted by a Reddit user, who titled his post on the Massachusetts subreddit, “Dude with a construction vest and Halloween mask walked in front of car in Hopkinton last night.”

The user, SadShock6569, explained:

Driving home on this road off 85 in Hopkinton around 11:30 last night and this dude in a construction vest and hard hat holding a shovel is just walking onto the road in front of me. He also had some Halloween mask on. Pulled the video off dashcam, he was literally just walking down the shoulder and crossed when he saw the car. No trucks or cones or anything construction related was out there. Probably just some idiot trying to scare people but honestly that’s super dangerous and could’ve caused a serious crash. Ig I’m just wondering if anyone else has seen this guy?

The 12-second dashcam video shows the vehicle driving down a desolate road when a figure pops out from behind a tree. The person is wearing a bright vest, a helmet, and a mask, while also holding what appears to be an implement of some kind. Upon seeing the person, the driver swerves and can be heard saying, “No,” while listening to “Terry,” a 2015 song by the rapper Action Bronson.

In the comments, the poster said he was “gonna call in a report,” which he apparently did, as Hopkinton police are now investigating.

“The Hopkinton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as the department investigates a suspicious video circulating online,” the department said.

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