Elephant at Texas GOP Convention Shocks Audience by Peeing All Over the Floor
There’s an old Hollywood saying about never working with children or animals because of their unpredictable and uncontrollable nature and the Texas Republican Party may be wishing it had heeded that warning after an elephant brought to the party’s annual convention caused quite the disruption.
Texas Republicans have gathered in Houston to elect party leaders, make preparations for the upcoming November midterm elections, and conduct other party business. Elected officials have been delivering speeches, candidates signing up volunteers, and vendors hawking all sorts of merchandise.
There was also an actual live elephant walking through the convention floor.
Friday afternoon, an announcement was made to tell the convention attendees to get ready and “keep the aisles clear” for a “larger-than-life surprise.”
This was soon revealed to be an elephant, being led through the convention floor wearing a banner that read “UNITY DRIVES VICTORY” and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) campaign logo. Texas Republicans have seen a series of contentious intraparty squabbles this year, including the ouster of the party chair earlier in the day Friday and several brutal internecine battles during the primaries, most notably incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) losing to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) in a primary runoff last month.
The elephant’s appearance initially sparked cheers and applause from the crowd as music blared over the speakers and people got out their phones to capture the moment.
The mood quickly turned to shock and amusement when the elephant suddenly responded to nature’s call, taking a brief pause in its walk to leave a big puddle behind.
“Oh, shoot!” a bystander could be heard exclaiming in the video below, taken by The New York Times’ Texas political correspondent Lauren McGaughy.
The Texas Democratic Party mocked the scene as “the perfect metaphor for the Texas Republican Party.”
Several other people captured the moment on video, and it unsurprisingly drew many amused reactions. A sampling of additional posts is below.
—
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓