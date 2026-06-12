Elephant at Texas GOP Convention Shocks Audience by Peeing All Over the Floor

There’s an old Hollywood saying about never working with children or animals because of their unpredictable and uncontrollable nature and the Texas Republican Party may be wishing it had heeded that warning after an elephant brought to the party’s annual convention caused quite the disruption.

Texas Republicans have gathered in Houston to elect party leaders, make preparations for the upcoming November midterm elections, and conduct other party business. Elected officials have been delivering speeches, candidates signing up volunteers, and vendors hawking all sorts of merchandise.

There was also an actual live elephant walking through the convention floor.

Friday afternoon, an announcement was made to tell the convention attendees to get ready and “keep the aisles clear” for a “larger-than-life surprise.”

PA Announcer warned everyone to keep their wits about them and clear the aisles for a “larger than life surprise.” What that might be is the elephant in the room we’re all wondering about. pic.twitter.com/wTZamQJPlw — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) June 12, 2026

This was soon revealed to be an elephant, being led through the convention floor wearing a banner that read “UNITY DRIVES VICTORY” and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) campaign logo. Texas Republicans have seen a series of contentious intraparty squabbles this year, including the ouster of the party chair earlier in the day Friday and several brutal internecine battles during the primaries, most notably incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) losing to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) in a primary runoff last month.

Oh…oh my god, it’s a friggin elephant. What are the odds! https://t.co/lWoT2ldyQc pic.twitter.com/i1jzlGr2Wz — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) June 12, 2026

The elephant in the room at the @TexasGOP convention in Houston pic.twitter.com/TuQ7uuEHfy — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 12, 2026

The elephant’s appearance initially sparked cheers and applause from the crowd as music blared over the speakers and people got out their phones to capture the moment.

The mood quickly turned to shock and amusement when the elephant suddenly responded to nature’s call, taking a brief pause in its walk to leave a big puddle behind.

“Oh, shoot!” a bystander could be heard exclaiming in the video below, taken by The New York Times’ Texas political correspondent Lauren McGaughy.

They just led an elephant through the @TexasGOP convention and it took a giant pee right near the press area. pic.twitter.com/jpefJDuxq6 — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) June 12, 2026

The Texas Democratic Party mocked the scene as “the perfect metaphor for the Texas Republican Party.”

Governor Abbott closed out his speech at the Texas GOP convention with a live elephant. It then peed on the floor as it left the room. The perfect metaphor for the Texas Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/mbOH6ERqDq — Texas Democratic Party (@texasdemocrats) June 12, 2026

Several other people captured the moment on video, and it unsurprisingly drew many amused reactions. A sampling of additional posts is below.

HOUSTON — Elephant joins Texas GOP convention, and pees right between the press area and delegates, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s speech. pic.twitter.com/cbW84wXVO5 — Alejandro Serrano (@serrano_alej) June 12, 2026

An elephant at the Texas Republican convention has urinated all over the floor.pic.twitter.com/ltC0HuvcYp — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 12, 2026

Gov. @GregAbbott_TX brought out an elephant named Page at the end of his speech. Page took a piss break in front of the press booth. pic.twitter.com/5ssOf4ZIab — Renzo Downey (@RenzoDowney) June 12, 2026

The Simpsons did it again pic.twitter.com/vu6Mi0vJoE — Ivan Korzh (@IvKorzh) June 12, 2026

If you have a better metaphor for how the GOP treats America, than an actual elephant pissing all over the place, I'd like to see it! — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) June 12, 2026

Apparently the elephant pissed all over the floor on the way out of the convention hall https://t.co/sSBWVyKjpm — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 12, 2026

The Texas GOP having an elephant at its convention means the Texas GOP enables animal abuse. And Governor @GregAbbott_TX’s name is on the banner, which also means he condones and enables the abuse of an elephant. It is scientifically and biologically impossible to have an… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 12, 2026

Republicans trot out there party’s symbol at the state convention. As it passed the press section, the giant creature urinated on the floor. pic.twitter.com/RaJjquVNHo — John C. Moritz (@JohnnieMo) June 12, 2026

classic Dave Carney caper https://t.co/ooL3ITvSAZ — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) June 12, 2026

There’s an elephant in the room at @TexasGOP convention. He wet the floor. pic.twitter.com/H4dI4W0U4P — Gromer M. Jeffers (@gromerjeffers) June 12, 2026

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!