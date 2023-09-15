Another Day, Another Tall Tale: Biden Recalls Fantasy Career as Ivy League Political Theory Professor

President Joe Biden was caught telling one of his signature tall tales on Thursday, this time imagining himself as an Ivy League political theory professor.

In a speech delivered at a Maryland community college, Biden declared that “democracy is at stake, our democracy is under attack and we got to fight for it.”

“I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years — I used to teach political theory,” he continued. “And folks, you always hear ‘Every generation has to fight for democracy.’ And I found myself, it’s automatic, we didn’t have to believe it. But we do. We do.”

Biden was an honorary professor at UPenn for just over two years from February 2017 until he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in April 2019. Biden made numerous appearances at the school during that timeframe — including to hawk his book — but never taught a single class there.

This isn’t the first time Biden has embellished his academic record. Biden was forced out of the 1988 Democratic presidential primary in large part because of his tall tales as well as plagiarism in his campaign speeches.

At the time, Bident boasted about finishing in the “top half” of his class at Syracuse University’s law school despite having finished 76th in a class of 85 students. He’s also claimed to have been named “the outstanding student in the political science department” during his undergraduate career at the University of Delaware, despite there being no record of his having received such an award.

Biden responded to the debunking of his claims by the press by professing to be “angry,” and lamenting that he guessed “every single word I’ve said is going to be dissected now.”

Eventually, Biden acknowledged the falsehoods as such.

“I did not graduate in the top half of my class at law school and my recollection on this was inaccurate,” wrote Biden in a statement. “With regard to my being the outstanding student in the political science department, my name was put up for that award by Prof. David Ingersoll, who is still at the University of Delaware.”

Watch above via Fox News.

