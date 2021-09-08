Biden Administration Tells Kellyanne, Spicer, and Other Ex-Trump Officials to Quit Military Advisory Boards or Be Fired

Eleven people holding positions on military service academy advisory boards have been told by the Biden administration that they will be dismissed if they do not resign their posts.

Among the board members are former Trump administration officials, including former senior counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, and former press secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer, who is currently a host on Newsmax, told CNN that he will respond to the request on his show on Wednesday.

Russ Vought, another Trump official who was asked to resign tweeted on Wednesday that he is refusing to do so. He posted a photo of the letter he received from the White House. “No,” Vought wrote. “It’s a three year term.”

The letter is dated September 8 and is from Assistant to the President Catherine Russell. It reads,

On behalf of President Biden, I am writing to request your resignation as a Member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Naval Academy. Please submit your resignation to me by the close of business today. Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Board will be terminated effective 6:00 pm tonight. Thank you.

Seb Gorka, who serves on the National Security Education Board, was asked by Politico if he had received a letter requesting his resignation. Via text, he responded, “Hey CuckBoy go lick some Democrat’s boots.”

Also being asked to step down is retired Gen. Jack Keane, who is currently a Fox News contributor.

