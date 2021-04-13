Biden Assures ‘There Is Enough Vaccine’ for ‘Every Single Solitary American’ Following J&J News

President Joe Biden addressed concerns about the U.S. vaccine rollout Tuesday in the wake of news regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA and CDC called for a pause in distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over “extremely rare” cases of blood clots. Millions of Americans have gotten the J&J vaccine in the past few weeks, and there have been a total of six cases of blood clots reported.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Congressional Black Caucus members today, and in comments to reporters before the meeting, the president commented on the “godawful shooting” of Daunte Wright.

When reporters shouted out questions, Biden answered one about his message to Americans about vaccines given today’s news:

I made sure we have 600 million doses of the mRNA — not of either Johnson & Johnson and/or AstraZeneca. So there’s enough vaccine that is basically 100 percent unquestionable for every single solitary American.

You can watch above, via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]