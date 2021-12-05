Biden Leads Tributes to Bob Dole, Hails Former Republican Presidential Nominee as ‘An American Statesman’

As the political world reacts to the death of Bob Dole, President Joe Biden has released a statement eulogizing the former senator and Republican nominee for president.

In a press release, Biden spoke of his friendship with Dole throughout their political careers, describing the personal bond they had despite standing on opposite sides of the political spectrum. After rattling off several of the highlights from Dole’s political career, Biden honored the late senator as “an American statesman,” “a war hero,” and “a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves.”

“Bob was a man to be admired by Americans,” Biden said. “He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor. May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time.”

A month after being sworn in as President, one of the first conversations I had with anyone outside the White House was with our dear friends, Bob and Elizabeth Dole, at their home in Washington. Bob had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, and I was were there to offer the same support, love, and encouragement that they showed me and Jill when our son Beau battled cancer, and that the Doles have shown us over the half century we’ve been friends. Like all true friendships, regardless of how much time has passed, we picked up right where we left off, as though it were only yesterday that we were sharing a laugh in the Senate dining room or debating the great issues of the day, often against each other, on the Senate floor. I saw in his eyes the same light, bravery, and determination I’ve seen so many times before. In the Senate, though we often disagreed, he never hesitated to work with me or other Democrats when it mattered most. He and Ted Kennedy came together to turn Bob’s lifelong cause into the Americans with Disabilities Act – granting tens of millions of Americans lives of greater dignity. On the Social Security Commission, he led a bipartisan effort with Pat Moynihan to ensure that every American could grow old with their basic dignity intact. When he managed the bill to create a federal holiday in the name of Martin Luther King, Jr. — a bill that many in his own caucus opposed — I will never forget what he said to our colleagues: “No first-class democracy can treat people like second-class citizens.” Another bipartisan effort, the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, provided school meals and food for nursing mothers and young children. It saved the lives of countless young people who would otherwise have died in infancy – and brought dignity to tens of millions of families at home and abroad. This

work, for Bob, was about more than passing laws. It was written on his heart. Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend. But I am grateful for the times we shared, and for the friendship Jill and I and our family have built with Liddy and the entire Dole family. Bob was a man to be admired by Americans. He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor. May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time.

Beyond the president’s eulogy, Dole also drew public statements of mourning from both sides of the aisle:

Very sad to hear of Bob Doles passing. He was a true statesman who fought for our country honorably and personified all that is the greatest generation. Prayers to his family and loved ones. America keeps losing icons. https://t.co/CXQxA1EfdI — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 5, 2021

Bob Dole served his country with courage on the battlefield, and with dignity in the Senate. Jane and I send our condolences to his family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 5, 2021

RIP. God bless him & his family. https://t.co/vcw0JOzxTO — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 5, 2021

Senator Bob Dole was a war hero, a political leader, and a statesman—with a career and demeanor harkening back to a day when members of the Greatest Generation abided by a certain code, putting country over party. Our thoughts are with Elizabeth and the Dole family. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 5, 2021

Bob Dole was an honorable man and patriot. RIP. https://t.co/yriWxoDwCZ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 5, 2021

Senator Bob Dole was a truly great man who lived an extraordinary life of service to America and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege to know him… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 5, 2021

Barbara & I are sad to hear of passing of war hero/Senate Majority Ldr /presidential nominee Bob Dole He was a dedicated public servant + kind + funny + hard worker + a true patriot We send our love to Elizabeth & his family — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 5, 2021

STATEMENT BY

PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH

ON SENATOR ROBERT J. DOLE pic.twitter.com/LRZwQonxmT — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2021

Bob Dole dedicated his entire life to serving the American people, from his heroism in World War II to the 35 years he spent in Congress. After all he gave in the war, he didn’t have to give more. But he did. His example should inspire people today and for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8Iiy7ssGkD — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 5, 2021

President Donald J. Trump's statement on the passing of Bob Dole pic.twitter.com/8IknChkJ99 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 5, 2021

