Bob Dole, the 1996 Republican nominee for President, has died at the age of 98.

The announcement was made by the official twitter account for the foundation of his wife Elizabeth Dole.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” the tweet said. “At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

Dole lost the 1996 election to former President Bill Clinton and largely receded from political life after his defeat. He served in the Senate for 27 years representing Kansas. He was also Gerald Ford’s nominee for vice president in 1976. He ran for President in 1980 in 1988, before securing the GOP nomination for the first time in 1996.

Dole is survived by his wife Elizabeth.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com